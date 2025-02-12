MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'There is no constitutional crisis in Manipur': BJP after Biren Singh resigns as CM

The problem (ongoing leadership crisis) will be resolved by the Centre with the help of the legislators, says MLA Karam Shyam

PTI Published 12.02.25, 02:50 PM
Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh addresses during the foundation stone laying of the Imphal Ring Road Project, at Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai, Patsoi, in Imphal West, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh addresses during the foundation stone laying of the Imphal Ring Road Project, at Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai, Patsoi, in Imphal West, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. PTI

Manipur's BJP MLA Karam Shyam on Wednesday claimed that there is "no constitutional crisis" after the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the ethnic violence-hit state on February 9.

Shyam said the ongoing issues would be resolved by the Centre with the help of legislators.

"I don't know about the President's Rule. I think the problem (ongoing leadership crisis) will be resolved by the Centre with the help of the legislators. I think there is no constitutional crisis in Manipur," the BJP MLA said.

He came to a hotel in Imphal to meet BJP's Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra.

A BJP delegation led by Patra had on Tuesday met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan amid a leadership crisis following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the ethnic violence-hit state on February 9.

Responding to a question on the expiry of the maximum six-month interval between two consecutive sessions of the state assembly, he said, "Let's see what happens".

Asked if the name of the new chief minister would be announced during the day, Shyam laughed and declined to make any comment.

Meanwhile, experts have warned that with no one staking claim to form the government so far, the BJP-ruled Manipur may head towards a constitutional crisis.

If the situation remains so, the state is likely to be under President's rule, they said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

