Soldiers help students clear Sainik school test, eight from remote Arunachal Pradesh villages succeed

Eight students from the remote tribal regions of Sarli (Kurung Kumey) and Daporijo (Upper Subansiri) in Arunachal Pradesh have cleared the written entrance exam for Sainik Schools, thanks to an eight-month intensive coaching programme run by the Indian Army’s Spear Corps.

According to a statement from the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, the eight — five girls and three boys — were part of a batch of 33 students from border villages enrolled in the army’s initiative. They were among 46 students from remote areas of the state who cleared the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) this year.

The Army’s coaching programme provided structured academic support, mentoring, essential study material and logistical assistance for the examination, held on April 5 in Itanagar. The next phase will involve guided e-counselling sessions to help students through the final selection process.

Sainik Schools are English-medium residential institutions affiliated with the CBSE and under the ministry of defence. These schools prepare cadets for careers in the armed forces and other leadership roles. India currently has 33 Sainik Schools.