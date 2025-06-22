Significant progress in capping gas leak in Assam’s Sivasagar district: ONGC

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) on Saturday claimed it had made “significant headway” in controlling the gas leak from its oil well in Assam’s Sivasagar district, even as pressure groups halted work at three rig sites operated by a private firm that serviced the affected well.

“ONGC has made significant headway in its well control operations at RDS#147A, with the flow rate of gas having reduced substantially, marking a critical step forward in containment efforts,” the company said in a statement.

It added that the international expert team from CUDD Pressure Control, USA, which arrived on Friday, had conducted a preliminary site assessment and reviewed ONGC’s ongoing response. “The experts have expressed their agreement with the strategy and execution carried out to date, reaffirming the effectiveness of ONGC’s approach to safely managing the well,” it said.

Extensive site preparations are underway to facilitate the next phase of containment based on a joint action plan developed with the international team. According to sources, the noise level from the leaking well has decreased, and the new phase of operations is likely to be activated on Sunday.

The uncontrolled gas gushing from well RDS#147A since Thursday has impacted over 330 families, prompting protests from local groups against ONGC and SK Petro, the private firm involved in servicing the well. At least 79 families have taken shelter in relief camps.

On Saturday, members of the Joutha Sangrami Mancha stopped operations at three other rig sites in Joysagar, Paatsaku and Geleky in Sivasagar district, demanding accountability for the blowout.