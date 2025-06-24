‘Shradhanjali’ scheme cleared: Assam to fund return of bodies of deceased migrants

The Assam cabinet on Sunday approved a scheme to facilitate the “repatriation” of bodies of deceased persons from other states to Assam.

The “Shradhanjali” scheme will be implemented from October 1, but will be restricted to only those studying or working outside Assam, and not for those availing treatment outside the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the cabinet meeting.

Sarma said that the bereaved families can dial helpline number 112 to inform the special branch of Assam police, following which the branch will seek details and take steps to repatriate the mortal remains with respect.

“In the event of the unfortunate death of any poor person from Assam outside the state, the government of Assam will fully arrange repatriation of the body back to the state under the Shradhanjali scheme,” Sarma posted on X.

He revealed that the government had helped repatriate 15 bodies this year under the scheme before its formal approval.

The state cabinet has approved the Shradhanjali scheme to “facilitate an easy, lawful and coordinated transportation” of bodies of youths who are domiciles of Assam from other states, an official note circulated after the cabinet meeting stated.

The note also said the special branch of the Assam police has been designated as the nodal agency, headed by a DIG-level officer, to ensure that bodies of residents of Assam are brought back to the state with dignity.

“The scheme will be applicable primarily for youths engaged in low-paying jobs outside the state, along with those who have died in special circumstances, such as murder and accidents,” the note added.