Nine-year-old girl found dead at relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district

A nine-year-old girl was found dead at a relief camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

She went missing from the camp on Thursday evening, following which her family started searching for her, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her body was found in the relief camp compound later in the night, they added.

She had multiple injury marks on her body, especially her throat, besides blood stains, officials said.

It is suspected that she was raped, they said, adding that the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Condemning the incident, former chief minister N Biren Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

"I strongly condemn the heinous killing of the girl by unidentified miscreants...," he said.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family and share their grief during this difficult time. This senseless act is a grave crime against humanity, and I urge the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice without delay," Singh posted on X.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.