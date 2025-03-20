MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 March 2025

Situation in Manipur's Churachandpur district remains tense; schools, shops remain shut

Security personnel conducted flag marches on Wednesday night to prevent further violence

PTI Published 20.03.25, 10:49 AM

PTI

The situation in Manipur’s curfew-bound Churachandpur district remained tense on Thursday, two days after clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities left one dead and several injured, police said.

Schools and shops remained shut, while church leaders and civil society groups worked to restore peace, an official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security personnel conducted flag marches on Wednesday night to prevent further violence.

At least one person, 51-year-old Lalropui Pakhuangte from the Hmar community, was killed in Tuesday night’s clashes.

He suffered bullet injuries and was taken to Sielmat Christian Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The clashes between the two tribes started after Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar was attacked by some Zomi people on Sunday, leading to violence and imposition of curfew in the district the next day.

Meanwhile, several displaced people from the Kuki community in relief camps were moved to safer locations.

Churachandpur town is mainly home to Zomi people, with Hmar and Kuki communities living in some areas.

Hours after a fresh shutdown was imposed by a student body in Churachandpur district on Wednesday, a group of MLAs and tribal organisations separately appealed for peace.

In a joint statement, at least 12 Kuki-Zomi and Hmar organisations based in Churachandpur district have called for peace among communities and agreed to form a joint peace committee to monitor the situation and prevent misunderstandings in the future.

Six MLAs from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts have also issued a joint appeal for peace and harmony, urging the administration to take necessary measures to restore law and order.

Notably, more than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Manipur Ethnic Violence
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump says India will lower tariffs but reaffirms US tariff threat starting April 2

During an interview, when asked about his summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, Trump said he has a 'very good relationship' with India
Yogi Adityanath
Quote left Quote right

Glorifying invaders means strengthening the very roots of treason. New India will never accept

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT