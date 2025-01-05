New trains connect Assam with Arunachal Pradesh: Three new railway services launched

Three new trains between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were introduced on Friday giving regional connectivity the much-needed thrust.

The newly introduced trains are — 55818/55817 Guwahati-New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Daily Passenger, 15911/15912 Tinsukia-Naharlagun-Tinsukia Tri-weekly Express and 12047/12048 Guwahati-North Lakhimpur-Guwahati Bi-weekly Jan Shatabdi Express.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tri-weekly train will connect Tinsukia in Assam with Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh. It will not only aid commuters from Assam but also help commuters from eastern Arunachal Pradesh reach the Arunachal capital Itanagar.

The Guwahati-North Lakhimpur train will also provide smooth access to Assam for people from Arunachal Pradesh, especially Itanagar. Lakhimpur borders Arunachal Pradesh.

Assam governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union minister of railways, information and broadcasting and electronics and information technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, flagged off the three new railway services from Paltan Bazar station in Guwahati.