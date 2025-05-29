‘New government’ prod to Manipur governor: 44 MLAs ready, claims BJP leader after Bhalla meet

A 10-member delegation of Manipur MLAs, including eight from the BJP, on Wednesday met governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to push for the formation of a popular government in the strife-hit state, which has been under President’s rule since February 13.

After the meeting with Bhalla, BJP MLA T. Radheshyam Singh told the media that 44 of the 59 MLAs in the Assembly were in favour of the installation of a popular government. He added that there was a “strong” public demand for the installation of the popular government and that central rule could be reimposed if the popular government failed to deliver.

Singh also said the BJP leadership would decide who would lead the new government.

Independent MLA Sapam Nishikant Singh said the push for the installation of the elected government was based on public demand and that he was hopeful of a popular government assuming charge soon.

The other eight MLAs in the delegation were Yumnam Radheshyam Singh, L. Rameshwar Meitei, K. Raghumani Singh, K. Robindro Singh, Paonam Brojen Singh and T. Arunkumar (all BJP); Sheikh Noorul Hassan and Janghemliung (NPP).

The ongoing protest against the bus signage removal has seen a demand by the People’s Progressive Alliance Manipur (PPAM) and the Imagi Meira (women’s group) on May 27 seeking the resignation of the 59 MLAs for having “failed to discharge” their duties.

Reports from Imphal said the delegation also submitted to the governor a copy of the April 29 joint letter by 21 NDA MLAs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah seeking the installation of a popular government because there had been “no visible actions to bring peace and normalcy” to the state under the central rule.

The MLAs, in their April 29 letter, had also said there was a “strong apprehension among the common people” about the resumption of violence in the state if popular government was not restored.

All the 10 MLAs were among the 21 MLAs pushing for the installation of a popular government.

The Assembly is currently under suspended animation.

A Raj Bhavan statement issued in the evening said the 10 MLAs called on the governor and “discussed the law & order and political situation in the state. The issues they discussed included, among others, initiating peace process based on mutual understanding and strengthening of security arrangements”.

“Further, they urged the governor to expedite the formation of a popular government in the state. They also submitted a memorandum to the governor on these issues,” the statement said.

There are five Congress MLAs and ten Kuki-Zo MLAs in the 59-member Assembly. One seat remains vacant following the death of an NPP MLA.