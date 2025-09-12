Moran students call indefinite economic blockade, demand PM Modi’s answer on ST status

The All Moran Students’ Union (Amsu) has announced an indefinite economic blockade from September 15 to protest the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the community.

The union has also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi “to explain” during his two-day visit to Assam from September 13 why he has failed to “fulfil his promise” of granting ST status to six communities even after ten years in power.

On Wednesday evening, Amsu organised a massive jor samadol (protest rally) in Tinsukia, Upper Assam, drawing around 20,000 participants. Leaders warned that protests would escalate in the

run-up to the 2026 Assembly elections if their demands remain unmet.

The Moran community plays a decisive role in at least three constituencies in Tinsukia district and significantly influences outcomes in Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Sivasagar.

Amsu general secretary Jaikanta Moran told The Telegraph on Thursday that the blockade “will target coal and oil taken out by the Centre from Tinsukia” from September 15 unless the government responds by Sunday.

“We have no choice. The Centre and the state have only given us promises but never acted. The Prime Minister had assured before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that ST status would be accorded within 100 days of forming the government,” Moran said.

He added: “Since he is coming to Assam, he should explain why he has not fulfilled his promise. He must give something concrete. What is delaying it? This is about our future.”

Six communities — Moran, Muttock, Koch Rajbongshi, Tai Ahom, Chutia and Adivasi-tea tribes — have been demanding ST status for decades. Modi reportedly assured their representatives in Guwahati before the 2014 elections that the demand would be fulfilled within 100 days of BJP forming the government.

Assam has witnessed widespread protests in recent days. In Dhubri district, police action on a rally in Golakganj left several protestors injured. The All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) then called a 12-hour bandh in protest, prompting the state government to suspend two police officers and order an inquiry.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the police action “unfortunate,” while Assam PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi condemned the incident.

Sanjib Ray, president of AKRSU’s Bongaigaon unit, said: “We will continue to protest. The Prime Minister had promised us ST status. He must announce something during his upcoming visit.”