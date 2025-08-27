Mizoram shows signs of economic growth as MSME-led projects gain momentum

Mizoram is registering “solid” economic growth with “notable” expansion across its sectors, having attracted an investment of ₹16,720 crore in new projects between 2021-22 and 2024-25, according to a study on "Investment, Growth & Development in Progressive Mizoram".

The findings, conducted by the MSME Export Promotion Council, were released on Tuesday by its chairman D. S. Rawat. The Council, a registered non-profit organisation, works closely with the Centre and state governments to promote MSMEs.

According to the study, Mizoram attracted an investment of ₹2,587 crore in 2021-22, ₹126 crore in 2022-23, ₹41 crore in 2023-24 and ₹1,397 crore in 2024-25. “These projects are estimated to have generated 30,000–35,000 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect ones,” the council said, citing data from the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE).

While projects worth ₹1,918 crore were completed during this period, projects worth ₹1,21,385 crore remain under implementation. Their completion is expected to create employment for over 50,000 people. The services sector has contributed 45–46 per cent of the Gross State Value Added (GSVA).

Rawat noted that the industry sector’s GSVA share has risen from 25 to 34 per cent, while agriculture and allied activities have declined from 25 to about 20 per cent. The state’s economy is growing consistently at 13–15 per cent, he added.

The report highlights the upward trajectory of the MSME sector, driven by government support, infrastructure expansion, digital tools and sector-specific value addition.

Tourism has been identified as another untapped sector, with recommendations to promote eco-adventure packages, wildlife safaris, trekking circuits, festival tourism, village tourism and cross-border initiatives.