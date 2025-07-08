Mizoram sees fresh refugee flow: 4,000 flee Myanmar amid rebel clashes

The fresh influx of refugees into Mizoram’s Champhai district from Myanmar’s Chin state continues to rise due to ongoing factional clashes between two anti-junta rebel groups that erupted on Wednesday.

Lalmuanpuia Punte, the political advisor to the Mizoram chief minister, told The Telegraph on Monday that the number of refugees fleeing the clashes in Chin state is estimated to be around 4,000. The number was around 3,000 on Saturday.

They are taking shelter in Zokhawthar and Vaphai villages in Champhai district, which are 20 kilometres apart, after crossing the Tiau river that divides the two countries.

The refugees are mostly from Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar villages, which border Champhai in Mizoram.

This fresh influx will only add to Mizoram’s existing refugee burden from Myanmar. Mizoram was hosting over 32,000 refugees from Myanmar since the coup in 2021 before the fresh influx triggered by the factional clashes between the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram (CDF-H), which escalated on Saturday.

Both the warring groups are part of resistance forces fighting the military junta. The ongoing clashes are reportedly linked to a turf war between the two groups.

A CDF-H cadre has been killed while eight of the group’s camps in the area have been overrun by the CNDF.

The deceased cadre’s funeral was held in Aizawl district of Mizoram. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Champhai.

Punte visited Khawmawi, a border village in Myanmar, to meet the leaders of both factions and try to defuse the situation. He went on “behalf” of the Mizoram government.

“Mizoram government is trying to control the situation. I met both sides on Sunday but there has been little progress. People have fled to Zokhawthar and Vaphai villages, (the number) is around 4,000,” Punte said.

The Mizos, the Chins and the Kukis share the same Zo ancestry.

Official sources in Zokhawthar said Monday was relatively peaceful, but refugees continue to trickle in.

“More people have crossed over since Sunday night. We have around 3,500 refugees in Zokhawthar alone. Twenty people crossed over during the day,” a source said.

The refugees are being hosted by their relatives on the Mizoram side or by camps set up by NGOs, including the Young Mizo Association.

Students’ protest

Hundreds of students on Monday staged a protest rally demanding the immediate dismissal of part-time teachers who have been serving in colleges across Mizoram for the past 8 to 17 years despite allegedly lacking the required qualifications.

Officials said the teachers have already been served show-cause notices and asked to submit their replies within 15 days. Police said there was no law and order issue during the agitation.

Additional reporting by PTI