Mizoram bandh over forest law sees huge turnout as MNF protests ZPM government decision

The Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Wednesday called a 10-hour statewide bandh to protest the adoption of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 (FCAA, 2023) by the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government.

The bandh, which began at 6am, was called off at 1 pm — three hours ahead of schedule — after what the MNF described as “overwhelming support” from the public. Business establishments, educational institutions and government offices remained shut as streets across the state wore a deserted look. Mamit district was exempted from the bandh’s purview in view of the November 11 bypoll in Dampa Assembly constituency.

The MNF said the protest was “a democratic expression of the people’s opposition” to the ZPM government’s decision to adopt the FCAA through a resolution passed in the Mizoram Legislative Assembly on August 27, 2025. The 40-member House had reversed its earlier stance from 2023, when the then-MNF government had opposed the legislation.

“The bandh was supported by the general public, civil society organisations, NGOs, transporters, traders and students,” an MNF spokesperson said. “Since our objective was achieved with such wide support, we decided to end it early.”

In a statement, the MNF said: “By extending full cooperation to the bandh, the people of Mizoram have reaffirmed their commitment to uphold and protect the unique constitutional safeguards that form the cornerstone of Mizoram’s identity, autonomy and self-governance.”

This was the first major protest since the ZPM came to power in 2023, unseating the MNF. The scale of participation underscored the growing resentment in the state against the central forest legislation.

Expressing gratitude to the people, the MNF said it was “deeply thankful for the unity, discipline and collective stand in defence of Article 371(G) of the Constitution, which guarantees protection of Mizoram’s land, forests and customary practices from any parliamentary law unless approved by the state Assembly.”

The party argued that the FCAA undermines these safeguards by granting the Centre sweeping control over forest land within 100 kilometres of the international border — effectively covering most of Mizoram — and poses “serious threats to the state’s environment, forest ownership, biodiversity and the rights of future generations.”

“Today’s peaceful and united response,” the MNF said, “has sent a clear message that the people of Mizoram will stand together to defend their constitutional rights and ancestral lands.”