Meiteis boycott Manipur governor amid row over removal of state name from bus

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), a coalition of Meitei-based organisations, has announced a public boycott of Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for failing to apologise over the alleged removal of the word “Manipur” from a state-run bus.

The incident occurred on May 20, when an MST (Manipur State Transport) bus ferrying journalists to Ukhrul for the Shirui Lily Festival was stopped at Gwaltabi, Imphal East. Security forces, including personnel from the Mahar Regiment, reportedly asked officials onboard to conceal the word “Manipur” on the bus, sparking outrage.

Cocomi had earlier called for a 48-hour strike, which disrupted life across the Imphal Valley. With no apology issued after the deadline, the group has now declared a statewide agitation beginning Sunday, including rallies, sit-ins, torch processions and a civil disobedience campaign targeting the President’s Rule.

Addressing the media, Cocomi spokesperson Khuraijam Athouba said: “The governor of Manipur is henceforth boycotted by all public, civil and cultural platforms. No individual or organisation shall invite or involve him in any function until a public apology is made.”

The Cocomi also demanded the resignation of the state’s chief secretary, DGP and security adviser, accusing them of ignoring public sentiment and enabling the “deep insult to the state’s identity”.

“This is not a protest against peace but against surrendering governance to narco-terror threats and erasing our identity under President’s Rule,” the Cocomi statement said.

The agitation reignites long-standing fears among the Meitei community about Manipur's territorial integrity, especially amid the Kuki-Zo community’s call for a separate Union Territory since the ethnic conflict began on May 3, 2023.

Despite Bhalla forming a two-member inquiry panel, the Cocomi is demanding an independent probe led by a retired judge, calling the current effort inadequate.