Meitei safety worry under President rule amid ongoing search for missing youth in Manipur

The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) on Friday flagged the “failure” of the authorities under President’s rule “to rescue” a 20-year-old who went missing on March 16, raising “serious concerns” about the safety and security of the community in strife-hit Manipur.

In a statement on Friday, the DMCC said: “The failure of authorities under President’s rule to rescue Luwangthem Mukesh, a 20-year-old resident of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, raises serious concerns about the security and safety of the Meitei community in Manipur.”

The DMCC said Mukesh’s mobile phone’s last-known location was traced to Joujangtek, a Kuki-dominated village.

“A massive search operation was conducted in Joujangtek and K Sonjang villages by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and the CRPF. However, despite these efforts, Mukesh has not yet been found, exacerbating the fears of the Meitei community,” the DMCC said.

Joujangtek is around 54km from Imphal.

Mukesh’s disappearance comes amid the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos which has left over 260 dead and 60,000 displaced since May 3, 2023.

The state was placed under central rule on February 13 with its Assembly kept in suspended animation following the resignation of chief minister N. Biren Singh over growing resentment within the ruling BJP over his handling of the situation.

“Under President’s rule, Meitei people continue to live under threat as armed Kuki militants openly defy the government’s authority. Despite Union home minister Amit Shah’s instructions on March 8, 2025, to allow free movement, the reality remains starkly different,” the DMCC said.

On Tuesday, the Republican Party of India (Athawale)’s Delhi Youth Wing, Manipur State, submitted a representation to the home ministry to draw Shah’s attention to Mukesh’s “abduction by suspected Kuki militants”.

Police have not mentioned any abduction angle in its statement released on Tuesday.

Arms surrender

The DMCC said the Meitei community had “responded positively” to the Manipur governor’s arms-surrender appeal, with reports indicating that 82 per cent of the recovered arms have come from Meitei individuals.

“However, Kuki militants and civil society organisations have refused to surrender illegal arms and continue to hold the state hostage while demanding separatist goals... The blatant defiance by Kuki armed groups and their alleged sponsorship by central agencies for counter-insurgency operations against non-state actors pose a significant threat to the region’s stability. The government of India must act decisively to ensure justice and security for all communities in Manipur.... The Meitei community demands (the Centre’s) immediate intervention, transparency in investigation efforts, and the safe return of Mukesh. How many more lives must be sacrificed before action is taken?” the DMCC said.

Meitei groups blame Kuki-Zo militant outfits and “narco-terrorists” from across the Myanmar border for the ongoing unrest. The Kukis, on the other hand, blame Biren Singh and radical Meitei groups for the turmoil.