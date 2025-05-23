MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 23 May 2025

Meghalaya launches German language programme to boost healthcare placements abroad

After successful youth placements in Japan and Singapore, Germany is now the latest destination offering opportunities to aspiring nurses and healthcare workers from Meghalaya, an official statement said

Umanand Jaiswal Published 23.05.25, 05:24 AM
Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma File picture 

The Meghalaya government on Thursday launched the German Language Training Programme for overseas placement at the Shillong Tech Park, aimed at sending qualified healthcare professionals from the state to Germany, which is facing an acute shortage of skilled workers in the sector.

After successful youth placements in Japan and Singapore, Germany is now the latest destination offering opportunities to aspiring nurses and healthcare workers from Meghalaya, an official statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme was formally launched by chief minister Conrad K. Sangma and is being implemented by the Meghalaya state skill development society (MSSDS) under the department of labour, employment & skill development.

“What we are doing here today is converting a challenge into a great opportunity,” Sangma said. “Meghalaya has one of the youngest populations in the country and we are turning this demographic advantage into a global force. If we send even 30,000 professionals abroad, the remittances could amount to 250 crore a month — that’s 3,000 crore a year reaching our families.”

Meghalaya has been governed by an NPP-led coalition since 2018, with the BJP as a partner in the government.

Andrea Jeske, deputy consul general representing the German Consulate in Calcutta, expressed optimism about the partnership. “Germany is facing an urgent shortage of healthcare professionals. By 2035, we will need seven million additional skilled workers. Today’s programme marks a life-changing journey — these young professionals will not only work in Germany but thrive, contribute and grow.”

Under the programme, selected candidates will undergo six months of intensive German language training (up to B2 level), followed by interviews, visa procedures, and final placement in reputed German healthcare institutions.

RELATED TOPICS

Healthcare Providers Meghalaya
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Harvard loses right to host foreign students, forcing thousands to exit or transfer

'This retaliatory action threatens serious harm to the Harvard community and our country, and undermines Harvard's academic and research mission,' the university said in a statement
Jaishankar.
Quote left Quote right

The terrorists are prepared to destroy things in Kashmir for their own selfish purposes

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT