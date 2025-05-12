Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma seeks CUET 2025 seat reallocation within state

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on Sunday raised concerns over the allocation of CUET (UG) 2025 exam centres outside the state during a meeting with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi.

In a post on X, Sangma said he discussed the “issues faced by our youth regarding the allocation of exam centres in locations outside Meghalaya for CUET 2025” during his meeting at Pradhan’s residence. The meeting came a day after Sangma wrote to Pradhan about the “considerable anxiety” among students and parents in Meghalaya over the limited availability of exam centres within the state.

In his May 10 letter, Sangma highlighted the difficulties faced by students who had opted for centres within Meghalaya but were instead allotted far-off locations like Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Mizoram, Nagaland and even Kolkata.

“This development has placed an undue burden on many students, especially those from financially constrained backgrounds, who are now compelled to bear significant travel and accommodation costs. In many cases, these costs are beyond their means,” Sangma said in his letter.

He also warned that the situation had disrupted students’ academic preparation and could force some to forgo the examination altogether. “This situation has emerged despite repeated appeals and past assurances regarding the availability of sufficient centres within the state,” Sangma noted.

The Meghalaya chief minister urged Pradhan to direct the NTA, which conducts CUET for state and central university admissions, to review and reallocate CUET (UG) 2025 centres for Meghalaya candidates within the state.