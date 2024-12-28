Manmohan Singh’s legacy: Champion of Assam’s growth and Northeast development

House no. 3989, Nandan Nagar, Ward 51, Sarumataria, Dispur, Guwahati, Assam — 781006.

This was Manmohan Singh’s permanent address in Assam, which he represented as a Rajya Sabha member from 1991 and 2019 and fondly referred to as his “adopted home”.

During those 28 years, Singh was the Prime Minister twice between 2004 and 2014 and the coalition government he led initiated policies and projects that not only shaped Assam’s future but also the Northeast’s.

The former Prime Minister pushed pending projects crucial for the development and security of the region. Some of the mega development projects initiated by Singh were inaugurated with much fanfare by his successor Narendra Modi such as the Gas Cracker Project, the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge and the Bogibeel Bridge in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Singh had last visited Guwahati in 2019 to cast his vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Debarata Saikia, the leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly and son of former Assam minister Hemoprova Saikia, said Singh’s “legacy of economic reforms and steadfast leadership will forever be cherished. His vision & commitment transformed the Indian economy and inspired countless individuals”.

The house in Guwahati where Singh used to stay belongs to Hemoprova. The octogenarian said she was proud of her association with Singh for his humility and empathy and his concern for the last man in the line.

“Assam greatly benefited from his government’s reforms, especially the right to work and the right to information. He was a great man and he made everyone around feel great. He was our tenant and stayed with us till his term ended. Despite prodding by certain quarters to leave for a better accommodation, he stayed with us. We have not used the portion of the house since he left or changed anything. He kept in touch with the family. He will be missed,” Hemoprova said.

It is widely believed that Hemoprova’s husband, late chief minister Hiteswar Saikia, had persuaded Singh to represent Assam in the Rajya Sabha. In 2019, the Hiteswar Saikia Foundation published a coffee table book — Some Stories Left Untold — on Singh’s contribution to Assam and the Northeast.

“In 2008, Dr Singh unveiled the Vision 2020 for the balanced and speedy development of the Northeast by improving connectivity, agriculture and human resources. He was always concerned about Assam and the Northeast,” Debabrata said after paying homage to Singh in Delhi on Friday.

Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah and Lok Sabha members Rakibul Hussain and Gaurav Gogoi also visited Singh’s residence to pay their last respects.

Paresh Malakar, an activist, political commentator and former editor with the National Book Trust, said Singh’s contribution could be gauged from the educational and health institutes in Guwahati.

“Most schools and colleges and hospitals in Guwahati benefited from his MPLAD funds. We were fortunate to have him as an MP and as our PM. His policies shaped Assam and the Northeast’s future. He leaves behind a legacy we can be proud of,” Malakar said.

Sanjoy Hazarika, an author, columnist and researcher, said Singh “took special interest in the Northeast and its neighbourhood”.

Hazarika said, Singh announced the first review of Afspa after the death of Thangjam Manorama Devi in Manipur in 2004 allegedly at the hands of the Assam Rifles personnel.

“Justice Jeevan Reddy headed that review committee and I was a member. However, because of internal resistance within the government, the report’s recommendations were not implemented but subsequent governments continued to reduce areas under the Afspa... He also ordered the handing over of Kangla Fort from the Assam Rifles to the Manipur

government,” Hazarika said.

“Assam and the Northeast were fortunate to have him as its MP and subsequently as the PM as projects and policies initiated by him gave a huge push to infrastructure creation and addressed festering grievances such as influx and Afspa,” said Allen Brooks, a former member of the Assam State Commission for Minorities.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed Singh as “great patriot, an exceptional scholar, an unconventional politician and a fine statesman”.