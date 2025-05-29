MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 29 May 2025

Manipur government denies role in bus signage removal, orders inquiry after protest

A statement issued late on Tuesday by Manipur chief secretary P.K. Singh said there had been 'no instructions whatsoever or even remote thought of covering the name of the state, as has been alleged'

Umanand Jaiswal Published 29.05.25, 07:01 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

The Manipur administration has clarified that it had “no role” in the May 20 incident in which the state’s name was concealed from a Manipur State Transport bus carrying journalists to the Shirui Festival in Ukhrul.

A statement issued late on Tuesday by Manipur chief secretary P.K. Singh said there had been “no instructions whatsoever or even remote thought of covering the name of the state, as has been alleged”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This has been amply clarified by the state government as well as by the responsible political leadership. What transpired on the ground, would be revealed after a thorough inquiry only.”

The statement further said the state administration has taken “the reported untoward incident” with “utmost seriousness and the incident is deeply regretted”.

The statement added: “In response, the governor has constituted an inquiry committee comprising of the commissioner (home) and the secretary (IT) which is to submit its report in a timebound manner. We would like to assure all concerned that once the report is submitted and those responsible for the lapses, if any, are identified, strict action would be taken.”

Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on May 21 constituted a two-member inquiry committee to probe incident which saw security forces allegedly instructing DIPR staffers accompanying the journalists that the words “Manipur State Transport (MST)” be concealed from the Ukhrul-bound state-run bus.

However, the administration’s clarification over the incident failed to cut ice with the protesters who are steadfast in their demand for an apology from the governor.

RELATED TOPICS

Manipur Crisis Protest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

1,704 days in jail without trial: Bail is the rule as per Supreme Court, but not for Umar Khalid

'Umar, who is not at fault, who was not in Delhi during the riots, is denied bail…. People who have committed heinous crimes are either not arrested or immediately released on bail,' father, S.Q.R. Ilyas, said
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Quote left Quote right

Brij Bhushan still mounting pressure on six women wrestlers to withdraw cases against him

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT