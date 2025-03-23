MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Manipur: Four UNLF (Pambei) militants injured in clash with Arambai Tenggol members

The four injured UNLF (Pambei) militants were taken into police custody and treated at a hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, says police officer

PTI Published 23.03.25, 12:12 PM
Representational image.

At least four militants of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) outfit were injured in a clash with members of Meitei radical organisation Arambai Tenggol in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Sunday.

The four injured UNLF (Pambei) militants were taken into police custody and treated at a hospital and their condition is reported to be out of danger, a police officer said.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when around 15-20 members of Arambai Tenggol barged into the residence of a UNLF militant, identified as Irengbam Nandakumar Singh (56), in Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai and attacked insurgents of the Imphal Valley-based outfit, he said.

Four UNLF (Pambei) militants present in the house received blunt injuries caused by sticks, the officer said.

A few rounds were also fired by both sides, prompting security forces to rush to the spot, he said.

The four UNLF (Pambei) militants were taken into custody, while the attackers managed to escape from the spot, the officer said.

Following the incident, security forces raided an office of Arambai Tenggol in Khurai area in the district on Saturday night and seized three four-wheelers, 15 gm of suspected heroin, eight bulletproof plates, three wireless handsets, an INSAS bayonet, two .303 bayonets, two swords and other incriminating documents, he added.

No Arambai Tenggol member involved in the incident has been arrested so far, the officer said.

Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei organisation, had been at the forefront of clashes with Kuki village volunteers till they surrendered their firearms in February in response to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's call for returning looted weapons.

Police, meanwhile, have registered six FIRs against WhatsApp groups and social media channels for spreading "fake and inflammatory news", creating fear, panic and public alarm in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.

In a statement, police also warned of legal action against other channels as well for spreading fake or inflammatory news.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

United National Liberation Front (UNLF) Manipur Meitei-Kuki Conflict
