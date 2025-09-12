Manipur breathes relief as Naga Council lifts trade embargo ahead of PM Modi’s visit

The Manipur administration on Thursday breathed easy ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the state on September 13 after the United Naga Council decided to temporarily suspend its trade embargo that was a mark of protest against the Centre's decision to scrap the free movement regime and fence the India-Myanmar border.

A trader in Imphal said that though the embargo did not affect the availability of essentials in the capital city from where goods are distributed to most districts in the state, the supply chain would have been severely impacted had "the blockade continued for a few more days".

ADVERTISEMENT

Key roads to Imphal passing through Naga-majority areas were affected because of the embargo. Trucks carrying essentials, including petro products, were stranded at Jiribam and Senapati on the busy NH-2 and NH-37, respectively.

The Council, the apex body of Naga organisations in Manipur, said in a statement that an emergency presidential council meeting was held on Thursday to discuss Wednesday's letter of the Manipur government "for resumption of tripartite meeting" involving the Council, the ministry of home affairs and the Manipur government on the issue of "abrogation" of the free movement regime (FMR) and border fencing along the "imaginary" India-Myanmar frontier in Naga areas.

The Centre had in February last year announced the decision to scrap the FMR and fence the border. This led to protests in Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram, which share borders with Myanmar, because it disrupted family and economic ties.

While appreciating the government's acknowledgement of the "past engagement" between the Council and the ministry of home affairs on the twin issues, and the Centre's assurance to hold "prior consultation with the Council and other stakeholders before the stated works (related to border fencing) are taken up", the emergency presidential council "resolved to suspend the ongoing trade embargo in Naga areas temporarily with effect from 6pm" of Thursday.

The Council had announced the trade embargo after its talks with the ministry on August 26 failed to make a headway. The embargo affected the undivided Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong districts. The Council thanked all the organisations and the Naga people for their support to the embargo.

The state government had been engaging with the Council since Monday to withdraw the embargo, as it would not only impact the supply chain but also generate bad press ahead of the Prime Minister's likely visit.

The government had assured the Council of addressing its concerns on the issues, but the latter was seeking a concrete response, which came in the form of a letter from Manipur chief secretary P.K. Goel on Wednesday to Council president Ng Lorho.