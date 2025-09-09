Manipur BJP meet before PM visit: Congress condemns ‘exclusive meeting’ with governor

The Opposition Congress in Manipur on Monday hit out at state governor A.K. Bhalla for holding an “exclusive meeting” with only BJP MLAs at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday ahead of the proposed first-time visit of Prime Minister Modi to the strife-hit state since the ethnic conflict began on May 3, 2023.

The state BJP on Monday held an emergency meeting of its office-bears and frontal organisations at its party office in Imphal in connection with the potential visit on September 13.

Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh told mediapersons at his residence that such selective meetings “undermines the credibility” of the Raj Bhavan and was a “shocking display of partisanship”, reports emanating from Imphal said.

The meeting was attended by 23 of the 32 BJP MLAs along with senior officials and state BJP president A. Sharda Devi, where they were briefed about the visit.

The purpose of the meeting was to ensure the success of the meeting to be addressed by Modi at the Kangla Fort in Imphal and also to ensure the peaceful passage of the visit, sources said.

Ibobi Singh, a former chief minister, said all MLAs should be part of discussions on the ongoing crisis irrespective of party affiliation. Leaving out Opposition MLAs is an affront to the people of Manipur, a media report said.

Hitting out at the government over the handling of the Suspension of Operations pact with Kuki-Zo militant groups, the veteran Congress leader said the proposed whirlwind trip by Modi without a concrete action plan to end the conflict would be akin to disregarding the state’s plight.

The ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zos erupted, leaving at least 260 dead and 60,000 displaced. The state is currently under President’s rule.

At Monday’s meeting among BJP office-bearers, chaired by Sharda Devi, three resolutions were adopted, including submission of a memorandum to the Prime Minister and installation of two welcome gates as a mark of respect to Modi, sources said.

Tentatively, Modi will fly to Churachandpur from Mizoram and then to Imphal before flying to Assam. The trip will last three to four hours.

Militants arrested

Six militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been arrested in Tengnoupal and Thoubal districts of Manipur, police said on Monday.

Four insurgents belonging to the People’s Liberation Army, United National Liberation Front (K) and Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) were arrested at Chongjang in Tengnoupal district on Sunday, a police statement said.

Two active cadres of KCP (Apunba), both residents of Lilong Chajing Mamang Leikai in Thoubal district, were arrested from the locality of their residence the same day. They were involved in extortion and recruitment of youths into their proscribed organisation, it added.

Meanwhile, security forces seized a cache of arms and ammunition from Sekmai Pangantabi area in Imphal West district during an operation on Sunday.

Additional inputs from PTI