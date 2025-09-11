Kukis welcome Modi to Manipur: First PM visit in four decades, plea for no ‘celebratory events’

The Kuki-Zo Council, an umbrella body of community-based organisations in strife-hit Manipur, on Wednesday welcomed the “forthcoming visit” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Manipur because “it is a historic and rare occasion, as it comes nearly four decades after an Indian Prime Minister last visited our region.”

KZC is based in Churchandpur town. The last Prime Minister to visit the Kuki-Zo majority Churachandpur was Rajiv Gandhi in the eighties, a KZC member said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While recounting the loss of Kuki-Zo life and properties and the displacement of Kuki people in the ongoing strife, the KZC said: “Whether one likes it or not, the stark reality is that the Kuki-Zo people have been forcibly separated by the actions and aggression of the majority community in Manipur. Despite these grave circumstances, we continue to uphold our faith in the democratic spirit and leadership

of India.”

The KZC is currently engaged in talks with the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on restoring normalcy in the strife-hit state.

According to the tentative itinerary, Modi will fly to Churachandpur from Mizoram on September 13 to attend a public meeting. He will then fly to Imphal where he will attend another public meeting at Kangla before flying to Assam. Modi is likely to meet local leaders and displaced people at both venues.

Modi’s visit has generated interest because it is his first visit since the outbreak of the ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos on May 3, 2023. Modi had not even campaigned in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in

the state.

The KZC statement said the community has been demanding complete separation from Manipur for years now, seeking a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution.

This demand arises not from convenience, but from necessity — for peace, security and survival of our people,” the KZC said.

“As the leader of our great nation, we are confident that the Prime Minister will give due recognition to our voice, our pain and our aspirations. We place our trust in your leadership to heal our wounds, restore our dignity and safeguard the future of the Kuki-Zo people,” the KZC said.

However, several Kuki-Zo organisations have opposed any celebratory programmes, like dance programmes, to mark the occasion. These organisations include the Imphal Hmar Displaced Committee and the Gangte Students’ Organisation, who said they welcome the visit but they “cannot dance with tears in our eyes”.

“Celebration would mean everything is hunky dory in our state, which is not the case,” a Kuki man said.

In Imphal, BJP’s Northeast coordinator, Sambit Patra and Ajit Gopchade, Manipur-in-charge, held a meeting with party MLAs and office-bearers in connection with the preparation of the proposed visit. The duo, who reached Imphal on Wednesday, will visit Churachandpur on a stock-taking trip on Thursday.