Kukis firm on call for separate UT as Centre renews peace pact amid talks

After the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) — the two umbrella militant groups engaged in peace talks with the Centre — have reiterated that their demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory for the Kuki-Zo people remains unchanged.

The KNO and UPF confirmed this in a joint statement issued on Friday, following the signing of a tripartite agreement with the Centre and the Manipur government in Delhi on September 4 to extend the Suspension of Operation (SoO) for another year.

The statement said the KNO and UPF “will uphold the people’s aspiration in the future course of political dialogue for creation of a Union Territory with Legislature for the Kuki-Zo people within the Constitution of India”.

It added that the three parties had reaffirmed their commitment to a structured and time-bound tripartite dialogue. “This dialogue shall follow the recently renewed Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and aims to pave the way for a negotiated political settlement under the Constitution of India,” the groups stated.

A PIB statement on the extension of the SoO had said it was signed “on re-negotiated terms and conditions (ground rules)” and that the revised ground rules reiterated “the territorial integrity of Manipur”. This had sparked speculation that the Kuki-Zo groups were softening their stand on separate administration. But statements by the KZC on September 4 and by the KNO-UPF on Saturday have now dismissed such speculation.

Welcoming the MHA’s decision to extend the SoO, the KZC had said: “We remain hopeful that the Government of India will follow this up by resuming the political dialogue for a separate administration under the Constitution of India, which alone can bring lasting peace and prosperity to the Kuki-Zo people.”

Days after ethnic clashes between the Kuki-Zos and Meiteis broke out on May 3, 2023, ten Kuki-Zo MLAs demanded separate administration on May 12, citing “loss of faith” in the Manipur government headed by then chief minister N. Biren Singh.

In a May 15, 2023 memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah, the MLAs said that the state was “partitioned is the ground reality” as mass transfers of population between valley and hills had taken place. “There are no tribals (Kuki-Zos) left in the Imphal valley. There are no Meiteis left in the hills,” it said, alleging Kuki colonies in Imphal city were “attacked with precision”.

Since then, Kuki-Zo majority areas remain out of bounds for Meiteis and vice versa due to security concerns. The Kuki-Zos, mostly Christians, live in the hills while the Meiteis, mostly Hindus, live in the valley.

On September 4, fresh efforts were made to ensure free movement of people and goods on NH2. But Kuki-Zo groups maintain that only separate administration can resolve the conflict, as coexistence is “impossible”. The Meiteis remain strongly opposed.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since Biren Singh resigned in February this year.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), a leading civil society body, on Friday condemned the Centre’s “anti-people” decision to extend the SoO with Kuki-Zo rebel groups.

However, Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol on Saturday said the re-negotiated Suspension of Operations pact between the Centre and two Kuki-Zo groups is crucial for achieving peace in Manipur and expressed unwavering support to any government initiative aimed at restoring order and tranquillity in the state.

Additional inputs by PTI