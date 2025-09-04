Kuki Zo Council denies NH-2 closure, warns against misreading stance on free movement

The Kuki Zo Council (KZC) on Thursday asserted that the issue of "reopening" National Highway-2 (Imphal–Dimapur) does not arise, as the road was never closed or blocked, and cautioned that its decision must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted or free movement across the Meitei and Kuki areas.

In a press statement, KZC said, "We categorically reiterate that the Imphal-Dimapur NH-2 has never been closed or blocked. The NH-2 has consistently remained open for commuters and for the transportation of essential goods. Therefore, the question of 'reopening' does not arise, contrary to certain media reports," it said.

It added, "Our appeal was specifically confined to the stretch of NH-02 passing through Kangpokpi district. It must not be misinterpreted as an endorsement of unrestricted or free movement across the buffer zones. The sanctity of the buffer zones between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas will continue to be strictly respected and maintained." The council said its appeal was simply to urge the people of Kangpokpi to extend cooperation to the central security forces deployed to ensure safety along the highway.

"It is the responsibility of the Government of India to deploy and manage central forces to secure commuters and the transport of goods. It is neither the duty of the local public in Kangpokpi nor of KZC to guarantee foolproof security for national highway users. The MHA has assured that adequate central forces will be deployed to provide necessary security along NH-02 (Imphal-Dimapur)" it added.

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups on Thursday signed a suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

The signing of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in Manipur, officials said.

Separately, civil society group Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has decided to open the National Highway-02, which passes through Manipur for free movement of commuters and essential goods.

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur next week, first since ethnic violence broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

Welcoming MHA decision to extend the SoO pact with KNO and UPF and expressing hope that the Centre will follow up by resuming political dialogue for a separate administration, the Council said, "We therefore request the general public not to be misled by inaccurate interpretations, and to refrain from spreading misinformation on this sensitive matter."

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, about 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence. However, there has been relative peace in Manipur in last few months.

