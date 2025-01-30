Indian Institute of Technology,Guwahati signs healthcare deal with Miraclus Orthotech

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Miraclus Orthotech, an Ahmedabad-based leading orthopaedic implant manufacturer, to "address critical challenges" in the medical device sector and deliver high-quality, efficient solutions to improve patient care.

The MoU, signed by Rohit Sinha, the dean (R&D) of IIT Guwahati, and Pranav Thaker, the managing director of Miraclus Orthotech, at IIT Guwahati, marks a significant milestone in advancing biomedical engineering by combining IIT Guwahati's expertise in cutting-edge research with Miraclus Orthotech's industry leadership, the institute said in a statement.

Founded in 2011, Miraclus Orthotech is a prominent name in the industry, known for its focus on developing high-quality implants, the IIT said. Aligned with the Centre’s Make In India initiative, the partnership aims to accelerate innovation in the medical device sector, reduce reliance on imports, and enhance accessibility to affordable, high-quality healthcare solutions, it said.

As the next step, the partners plan to establish a facility equipped "with advanced prototyping and testing tools for orthopaedic implants and instruments" and will also "serve as a hub for interdisciplinary research, bringing together experts from biomedical engineering, materials science and clinical practice".

The partnership will focus on R&D (design next-generation orthopaedic implants and instruments), product testing and validation (leverage IIT's state-of-the-art facilities to ensure products meet global quality standards).

IIT Guwahati director Devendra Jalihal said: "At IIT Guwahati, we are dedicated to driving technological advancements for the benefit of society. Our collaboration with Miraclus Orthotech is a step towards transforming research into practical innovations that enhance healthcare outcomes. Together, we aspire to set new standards in medical device technology."