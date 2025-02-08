MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 08 February 2025

IIT Guwahati gives platform to young entrepreneurs from Northeast

The event was organised under the aegis of Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, the Global Counter-Terrorism Council and IIT Guwahati in collaboration with the BRICS Youth Council

Umanand Jaiswal Published 08.02.25, 07:43 AM
Participants at the start-up exhibition at IIT Guwahati on Friday

Participants at the start-up exhibition at IIT Guwahati on Friday Sourced by The Telegraph

Around 80 start-ups participated in a pre-consultation event hosted at the IIT Guwahati on Friday to showcase the potential of young entrepreneurs from the Northeast in domains such as deep tech, healthcare, agritech and renewable energy.

The event was organised under the aegis of Union ministry of youth affairs and sports, the Global Counter-Terrorism Council and IIT Guwahati in collaboration with the BRICS Youth Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the theme of “empowering Northeast India – youth innovations for sustainable growth and national connectivity”, the event saw Kausar Jamil Hilaly, the state sports department secretary, as the chief guest, who encouraged future entrepreneurs to embrace their ideas without any fear of judgment.

Hilaly also conveyed the Assam government’s commitment to supporting start-ups and young business leaders through various initiatives.

The mega start-up exhibition was curated by the IIT Guwahati-BioNest incubator.

Prof Devendra Jalihal, director, IIT Guwahati, said that by fostering skill development and providing a platform for young and aspiring entrepreneurs from the Northeast, they “aim to provide them with the required guidance and support...and encourage all participants to seize this opportunity to collaborate, and lead the region’s entrepreneurial transformation”.

The event also hosted a panel discussion on “navigating the funding landscape: strategies for start-up success & sustainable growth”, with experts from the industry and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Deba Kumar Mishra, deputy commissioner of Kamrup, said as Assam was “transforming” into a technology and entrepreneurship hub, the state government was committed to supporting start-ups, and promoting sustainable growth throughcollaboration and innovation”.

RELATED TOPICS

IIT Guwahati Entrepreneurs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi polls: Anti-corruption sleuths visit Arvind Kejriwal home over ‘horse-trading’ claim

AAP’s lawyers prevented the police from entering the Firozeshah Road residence in Lutyens Delhi without a warrant
Firhad Hakim
Quote left Quote right

Bangladesh was a cultural hub for us. Now it is a hub of criminals, hub of hooligans

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT