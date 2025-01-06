Himanta Biswa Sarma woos investors in Mumbai ahead of global summit in Guwahati

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has begun engaging with the leaders of India Inc in Mumbai to promote a global investors’ summit scheduled to be held in Guwahati.

Advantage Assam 2.0, the second edition of the global investors’ summit, will take place in Guwahati on February 25-26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarma launched his three-day visit to India’s commercial capital with a meeting with the top honchos of the Tata Group on Saturday to “explore” areas of mutual collaboration.

The interaction with the Tata Group officials was followed by a meeting with representatives of Sun Pharma, one of the world’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies.

In Mumbai, Sarma will also organise a road show to invite potential investors and entrepreneurs to Assam.

Sarma announced on X on Saturday night: “Today in Mumbai, I had a productive meeting with CEOs from various Tata Group entities. We also invited them to participate in #AdvantageAssam2.0 which, in my opinion will be anexcellent platform to deepen the long standing partnership between Assam & Tata Group.”

The Tata Group is already a part of several government projects, including cancer care and the semi-conductor unit being built in Jagiroad.

In another post, Sarma revealed about his “enriching discussion” with Aalok Shanghvi, executive director of Sun Pharma, regarding the opportunities in Assam’s pharmaceutical sector and the group’s expansion plans in the state.

“I also invited him to be a part of the #AdvantageAssam2.0 Summit this February,” the chief minister said.

He also interacted with Rahul Awasthi, global head of operations at Sun Pharma.

Projecting Assam as a potential hub for investment, Sarma interacted with the chairman of Tata Group N Chandrasekharan.

The mega event, Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to attend the valedictory session.

The first edition of the Summit was held in Guwahati in 2018. Sarma had said in December that the first edition focused on attracting investment, but the upcoming event will focus on infrastructure creation.

The summit will have dedicated sessions on roads, railways and agriculture featuring Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ashwani Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Sessions on civil aviation, industrial parks, and the hydrocarbon industry are also being planned.

To ensure wider participation, the event will also be promoted in foreign countries with road shows in Singapore, Japan, the US, UK, Dubai and Bhutan.

The chief minister highlighted Assam’s “remarkable economic growth, including its impressive 19.1% GSDP growth in FY 2024” while seeking investments.