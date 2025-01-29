Troubling mindset against Sanatan Dharma: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Mallikarjun Kharge for ‘Ganga dip’ remark

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma waded into the controversy triggered by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement on whether taking the holy dip in the Ganga eradicates poverty.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Sarma said that Kharge’s statement was “unprecedented and reflects a deeply troubling mindset against Sanatan Dharma” while exhorting “all Hindu leaders associated with Congress to reflect andtake a stand”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge, while addressing the party’s “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” rally in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, had asked the gathering whether taking a dip in the Ganga could eradicate poverty.

While hitting out at Kharge in his post, Sarma wrote: “...I believe this is the official stance of the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi. But let me ask him: back in 2001, Sonia Gandhi herself took a holy dip during the Kumbh.”

Sarma further asked: “Will he (Kharge) also dare to say that going for Hajj will not resolve issues like hunger and poverty? It is time for all Hindu leaders associated with Congress to reflect and take a stand. Do not compromise your faith, your dharma, or the rich cultural heritage of this nation for mere powerand position.”