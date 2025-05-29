Gaurav Gogoi demands CBI probe into illegal coal mining racket in Assam and Meghalaya

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday sought a CBI inquiry into the alleged illegal coal mining racket in Assam and Meghalaya.

Gogoi sought the CBI probe based on the April 24 ED raid in 15 places in the two neighbouring states in connection with illegal coal mining syndicates and how there has been no action on the revelation by the central probe agency.

He said the ED investigation revealed that the “syndicate” having persons from Meghalaya and Assam is in-charge of ensuring that the trucks containing illegal coal clear the borders of Meghalaya and enter Assam, without any checking and restrictions.

“The syndicate used to charge ₹1.27 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh per truck from the mine owners in the name of commission, patronage in cash. The illegally mined coal was stored at depots located at Jogighopa in Assam,” Gogoi claimed, citing the ED probe.

“It is further revealed that the cash so generated in the process was collected by the syndicate and was being stored at the places of the cash handlers. These cash handlers were searched and diaries containing cash in-out were also seized,” he said.

It was further revealed that the coal mine owners and the syndicate people used to coordinate with the illegal coal mine operators in Margherita, Tinsukia, to make it appear to be mined from legally sourced miners, the Assam Congress chief said.

“During the search, cash of ₹1.58 crore, digital devices like laptops, mobile phones and two high-end vehicles suspected to be purchased out of the proceeds of crime were seized. We welcomed this move, because we have been continuously raising the issue that illegal coal mining is going on in Assam,” Gogoi said.

He claimed it would not be easy to operate this syndicate without the help from people in power in both the states.

“Why there is no probe, no SIT and no arrest following the ED raid,” Gogoi asked, while also flagging the issue of rat-hole mining in Assam and asking who was behind this racket.

Gogoi thanked the party leadership for trusting him with such a huge responsibility despite the “smear campaign” launched by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against him and his wife, especially regarding their alleged link with Pakistan. He also took the opportunity to flag Modi’s remark in Gujarat while making a strong pitch for self-reliance, especially dependence on Chinese products without naming the country.

Alluding to China, Modi had remarked that “even Ganesh idols come from abroad, small-eyed Ganesh idols whose eyes don’t even open properly”.

The Congress latched on to this remark with three-term MP Gogoi flagging how this remark would “only perpetuate” the harassment and the language that is used to taunt and tease the people of Northeast.

People of the Northeast, specially tribals, have small eyes and Mongoloid features, for which they are often seen as foreigners in “mainland” India.

Gogoi said: “I read somewhere that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while referring to China, made light of the physical features of the people of China especially with respect to the shape and size of their eyes.”

“Let me educate the honourable Prime Minister that when young men and women, boys and girls come from the Northeast to different parts of India they are often teased for that very same physical features. This kind of language only perpetuate the harassment and the language that is used to taunt and tease the people of Northeast.”

“By all means, the Prime Minister has the right to focus on various problems between India and China with respect to the trade deficit and the border situation. But I must ask him to be also sensitive on these matters because these matters have caused a lot trauma to young people of Northeast who often talk to me and complain to me how they feel when they come to Delhi, Mumbai and Pune for their studies,” he added.

Gogoi said he has two goals for Assam — to cross the majority mark in the 126-member Assembly and to end corruption and fear in the state. He also wants to come up with an economic model for the development of Assam and ensure freedom of expression.

Additional reporting by PTI