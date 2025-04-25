Forest fire in Arunachal's West Kameng district contained; no casualties reported

A massive forest fire that destroyed several acres of land in the Nadipar area near Dirang town in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, was brought under control late on Thursday, reported a news agency on Friday.

Authorities confirmed there were no human casualties or property loss.

Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering told ANI that the fire, which posed a threat due to its proximity to inhabited areas, was contained through the joint efforts of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local police, fire services, administrative teams, and local residents.

“The situation is under control now. We are working round the clock with all available resources,” said Tsering.

The fire, fuelled by strong winds, began in the Nadipar forest area and spread rapidly, threatening to reach Zimthung village. Firefighters from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), local police, and fire tenders from Bomdila joined forces with residents to battle the flames.

Though most of the flames were extinguished by Thursday evening, Arunachal Pradesh police confirmed via social media that firefighting efforts continued on Friday in some remaining pockets. The police also expressed appreciation for the relentless efforts of the personnel on the ground.

This is the second major fire incident in the district this year. In February, a massive fire broke out in the Tenga market area during the early hours of the morning. Personnel from the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps responded, deploying firefighting trucks to contain the flames and protect civilians.

Experts warn that such fires are not isolated incidents. They are part of a larger pattern observed across India, especially in ecologically sensitive zones like the Northeast.

Scientific studies have long flagged the months of March to May as peak forest fire season.

In recent years, the frequency and intensity of forest fires have become more pronounced causing losses to human lives and property.

According to the Forest Survey of India (FSI) data, a total of 11,908 major fires have been recorded in the country between January 1 and April 7 this year. Maharashtra recorded 97 major forest fires till February this year and over 1,000 such cases in March.