Delay in finding successor to CM Biren Singh bares rift within Manipur BJP

The delay in finding a successor to former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh points to the deep fissures within the state BJP that the central leadership is struggling to resolve even after three days of sustained parleys with state leaders.

The BJP’s Northeast coordinator, Sambit Patra, met Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla once again on Wednesday morning and later continued with his discussions with leaders of the state unit and allies in an Imphal hotel without revealing any details about his engagements.

The Raj Bhavan also continued to be under the scanner in anticipation of the decision that Bhalla would take to avoid a constitutional crisis after he failed to summon the Assembly session by Wednesday. The Assembly had last been in session in August and the six-month period within which it had to be reconvened ended on Wednesday.

Sources told The Telegraph that the MLAs and leaders loyal to Biren and those opposed to him have dug in their heels, lengthening the wait for a compromise candidate. Two BJP MLAs, however, have said they will support the chief ministerial candidate that the central leadership picks.

Biren resigned from his post on Sunday evening after over 21 months of the ethnic conflict involving Meiteis and Kuki-Zos and a day ahead of the now-cancelled

Assembly session.

The central leadership had backed him through this period of widespread turmoil that left at least 260 dead and 60,000 displaced. Biren had travelled to Delhi the previous day to meet the central leadership in the wake of growing dissidence within the state BJP unit and the Congress’s proposed no-confidence motion against his government.

Imphal-based political commentator and author Pradip Phanjoubam said the developments since Sunday “shows how lightly the Centre and the BJP” were

taking Manipur.

“They should have been ready with a transition plan before reaching a consensus on the chief minister’s resignation. The delay in finding his successor has not only brought to the fore deep divisions within the state BJP but also raises questions about the Centre’s handling of the ethnic conflict and political crisis. It is not doing the BJP’s image any good,” Pradip said.

He said people were tired of the prevailing situation and wanted a strong government to take charge to bring back peace and normalcy in the state.

Another Imphal resident said they were confused over what the BJP wanted to do in Manipur, adding there were many unanswered questions.

“People are discussing why Biren Singh had to resign after 21 months of the conflict. He should explain it to the people of Manipur. He did not cite any reason for his resignation. Why did the Assembly session have to be cancelled? Was it to save the BJP government in Manipur?” the resident said.

Another resident said the BJP’s image “has taken a beating” because of the power tussle that has come amid the ongoing ethnic conflict.

However, a BJP source said the central leadership did not want to impose its decision given the prevailing situation and infighting. “Therefore it is treading cautiously,” he said.

Security has been beefed up in the state.