Content creator Madhavi Biswas who mocked Modi arrested in Tripura for ‘obscene’ social posts

A woman digital content creator has been arrested in Tripura on the charge of spreading obscenity through social media, police said on Monday.

Madhavi Biswas became a popular content creator on Facebook for her unique style of slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Manik Saha and MP Biplab Kumar Deb on different issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a complaint lodged on Sunday by one Paramita Ghosal of Ramnagar, a police team raided the house of Biswas at Jogendranagar in West Tripura district and arrested her, West Agartala police station's officer-in-charge Rana Chatterjee said on Monday.

"Biswas was accused of spreading obscenity through social media platforms. A case under various provisions of IT and BNS has been lodged against her. She will be forwarded to the court on Monday," he said.

A complaint was lodged against her at East Agartala police station last month for slamming the prime minister for his brief visit to Maa Tripura Sundari temple. She was detained and questioned.

Tripura Human Rights Organisation, an NGO fighting for rights, on Monday condemned the arrest of the digital content creator.

"For the past few days, the police had been putting pressure on her to stop criticising the state government on social media but she continued to do so. That's why she has been arrested. We demand her unconditional release," senior advocate Purusthottam Roy Barman said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.