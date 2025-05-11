MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Congress warns of vote tampering in Assam, urges SEC for transparent counting

Led by Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, the delegation met SEC A. Kumar, and urged the commission to ensure a free, fair, and transparent counting process

Umanand Jaiswal Published 11.05.25, 04:59 AM
Bhupen Kumar Borah. 

Bhupen Kumar Borah.  File picture 

An Assam Congress delegation on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner (SEC) seeking enhanced security and strict counting protocols, expressing fears of potential vote tampering in the recently concluded panchayat polls.

The counting of ballots is scheduled for May 11.

Led by Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, the delegation met SEC A. Kumar, and urged the commission to ensure a free, fair, and transparent counting process. “We submitted a memorandum outlining our concerns and apprehensions. During the meeting, we emphasised the need for a free, fair and transparent counting of votes to uphold the democratic mandate,” Borah said.

The Congress, in its memorandum, alleged that “BJP ruling party goons,” often “aided” by local police, attempted booth-capturing and ballot-stamping during the second phase of polls on May 7. It claimed that such incidents were reported in minority-dominated districts like Nagaon, Morigaon, Dhubri, Darrang and Sonitpur, where Congress is seen as a strong contender against the ruling BJP.

The memorandum also sought the installation of CCTV cameras in all counting halls.

Jai Hind Yatra

Hours after the SEC meeting, the Assam Congress staged a “Jai Hind Yatra” as part of a nationwide Congress programme expressing solidarity with the armed forces in the wake of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Led by Borah, around 20-25 Congress leaders, including state Seva Dal chief Deep Bayan, gathered at Rajiv Bhawan, dressed in army fatigues and sporting tricolour wristbands. The rally, which began around 5pm on Thursday, was blocked by police shortly after it started.

