Congress seeks action after attack on leaders in Assam, blames BJP-linked goons

The Congress on Monday called for a “comprehensive review” of the law and order situation in Assam after its leaders were attacked by unidentified men while on their way to a panchayat election campaign meeting in Nagaon district.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when masked men ambushed the convoy of party MP Pradyut Bordoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora on a desolate stretch of road leading to a campaign meeting in Dhing. Five vehicles in the convoy were damaged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the two leaders sustained minor injuries, both described the attack as an attempt on their lives, alleging involvement of goons associated with the ruling BJP. Bordoloi asserted that such attacks would not deter the party’s campaign.

This marks the second assault on a Congress MP in the minority-dominated district since February 20, when Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain was similarly targeted en route to a party meeting.

On Monday, a Congress delegation comprising state Seva Dal chief Deep Bayan and media department chairman Bedabrata Borah submitted a memorandum questioning what it described as the “partisan” role of the police.

“While political parties may, at times, resort to aggressive tactics, it is entirely unacceptable — and constitutionally impermissible — that the permanent executive, especially the police, is seen to align itself with partisan interests,” the memorandum stated.

The memorandum also referred to earlier complaints where police personnel allegedly intimidated Congress candidates and obstructed them from filing nominations, and cited the recent attacks on senior leaders as further evidence of systematic attempts to intimidate the Opposition.

“We urge you to discharge your constitutional and statutory duties impartially and uphold the sanctity of the electoral process,” the Congress stated in its memorandum to state director general of police Harmeet Singh.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed police to increase security for Bordoloi while maintaining that there was “no presence of the BJP” in the affected area. He attributed the attack to “frustration” within the minority community over the Congress’ functioning.

In a post on X on Monday, Sarma alleged that the incident stemmed from internal corruption within the Congress, claiming a party leader had accepted money from two individuals in exchange for a ticket to contest the panchayat elections. “Congress leaders in Delhi must not play the victim card and blame the BJP; rather, they must control the corruption within,” Sarma wrote, tagging the state Congress.