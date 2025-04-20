Congress panel to probe corruption, sabotage ahead of panchayat polls in Assam

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Saturday constituted a three-member panel to probe allegations of corruption, internal sabotage and misconduct in the run-up to the two-phase panchayat polls next month, where the ruling BJP has secured a headstart, winning 37 zila parishad and 288 anchalik parishad seats unopposed.

Assam PCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah said the decision to form the investigation committee was taken on the directive of AICC general secretary in-charge Jitendra Singh. The committee will be headed by former Union minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, with former MP R.P. Sarmah and PCC vice-president Bobbeeta Sharma as members. The panel has been tasked with probing all complaints, including alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, cash-for-ticket deals, deliberate walkovers to rivals, and unexplained withdrawals.

“The committee will submit its report by May 7,” Borah said.

The panchayat polls, scheduled in 27 of Assam’s 35 districts, will be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7. Results will be declared on May 11.

The probe follows complaints from within the party and accusations by the BJP about cash-for-ticket deals and orchestrated withdrawals by Congress candidates. While the PCC claims BJP pressure and police intimidation led to the withdrawals, insiders say senior Congress leaders lacked coordination, unlike the BJP's united front.

"Our Delhi leaders are missing, and some state leaders seem more focused on defending their own turf,” said a party insider, who also called for AICC intervention and wider consultation ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

The BJP claimed the Congress was “dreaming” of a win despite “failing” to field candidates in several areas. “They sold tickets for lakhs in minority areas and couldn’t find candidates in indigenous localities,” said BJP media convener Dewan Dhruba Jyoti Maral.

Taking a dig at the Congress manifesto, which promises to restore 100 days of work under MGNREGA and raise wages to ₹400 per day, the BJP said: “Instead of strengthening panchayati raj, Congress decentralised corruption. Their current promises are laughable.”

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X that the NDA had already won 37 zila parishad (35 BJP, 2 AGP) and 288 anchalik parishad (259 BJP, 29 AGP)seats unopposed, calling it “a massive and unprecedented mandate.”