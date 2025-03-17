Centre to name a prominent road in Delhi after Bodo leader Upendranath Brahma

The Centre will name a prominent road in Delhi after Bodo leader Upendranath Brahma, the deceased All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) president and the spearhead of the Bodoland movement for the uplift of the Bodo community.

The government will also implement 100 per cent of the 2020 Bodo Accord in the next two years for lasting peace in the Bodo belt, once a hotbed of insurgency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the 57th annual conference of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) as the chief guest in Kokrajhar in Lower Assam, Union homer minister Amit Shah said when the entire Bodoland was “following the path shown by its leader, Upendranath Brahma ji, the government has decided to name a prominent road in Delhi as Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg”.

Asserting the Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Assam government will “bring every dream of Bodofa (guardian of the Bodos) Upendranath Brahma Ji to fruition”, Shah also said a program will be held in the national capital in the first week of April “where a bust of Brahma Ji will be unveiled”.

Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress, Shah also said when the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) peace agreement was signed on January 27, 2020, the Congress mocked the development.

“However, today, the Central government and the Assam government have fulfilled 82 per cent of the conditions of this agreement. And under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India will implement 100 per cent of this agreement in the next two years. After that, there will be lasting peace in the BTR,’ he said.

Praising the ABSU’s role for advancing education, empowerment and development in the BTR, Shah said that Sunday’s event sent a “strong message of the peace established in Bodoland”.

He said: “Where once bullets were fired, today Bodo youth are waving the tricolor in their hands. This sight sends a message to the entire country. When the Bodo Accord was signed, not only Bodoland and Assam but the entire country was happy. Just as the people of Bodoland love the country, the entire country loves Bodoland and its people and is committed to the development of its youth.”