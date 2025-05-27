MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BSF thwarts infiltration bid by 'large group of Bangladeshis' through Assam: Official

The attempt to enter India illegally was made early on Tuesday through South Salmara Mankachar district, the Border Security Force spokesperson said

PTI Published 27.05.25, 04:00 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

An infiltration bid by a "large group of Bangladeshis" through Assam was thwarted by the BSF on Tuesday, an official said.

The attempt to enter India illegally was made early on Tuesday through South Salmara Mankachar district, the Border Security Force spokesperson said.

“In a significant operation on the morning of May 27, Border Security Force successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a large group of Bangladesh nationals from the international boundary in South Salmara Mankachar district,” he said.

The BSF personnel deployed at the border “observed suspicious movement of Bangladesh nationals approaching towards the international boundary from their side to cross into Indian territory”, the spokesperson said.

“Acting swiftly, BSF troops challenged them to prevent their unauthorised entry into Indian territory. The Bangladeshi mob subsequently retreated into their country,” the spokesperson added.

Another BSF official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that a group of 14 illegal immigrants were pushed back by the security force through a border point in the same district in the early hours on Tuesday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

