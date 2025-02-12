BJP hunt for Manipur CM prolongs, Congress ire at governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla

The BJP is yet to reach a consensus on the new Manipur chief minister over 48 hours after the resignation of N. Biren Singh, with the Opposition Congress accusing governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla of “violating” the Constitution by not convening the “constitutionally mandated Assembly session”.

Sources said the BJP’s Northeast in-charge, Sambit Patra, continued to engage with leaders of the party and its allies in an Imphal hotel to zero in on the chief ministerial candidate but a consensus seemed elusive till late on Tuesday evening.

A BJP delegation comprising Patra and state unit president A. Sharda Devi also called on Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in the evening.

“Efforts are on but some more time will be needed, it seems. Patra has been holding parleys with leaders of the BJP and its allies since Monday on the new CM,” a BJP leader said.

On Tuesday morning, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to X to ask why the Manipur governor was “violating” Article 174 (1) of the Constitution by not summoning the Assembly session.

“Today is the last day for a constitutionally mandated sitting of the Manipur Legislative Assembly’s session. Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India stipulates that there cannot be more than a 6-month gap between the last sitting of an Assembly session and the first sitting of the next Assembly session,” Ramesh posted.

“Why is the Manipur Governor violating Article 174(1) by not summoning the Manipur Legislative Assembly for its constitutionally mandated Assembly session? The session was declared null and void because the BJP could not appoint a successor to the CM against whom the Congress was scheduled to move a no-confidence motion yesterday and who was forced to resign on Sunday night,” he added.

The last Assembly session was adjourned sine die on August 12, which means the next session has to be convened on Wednesday. However, it seems highly unlikely in the absence of a breakthrough in discussions on the new chief minister.

Sources familiar with the functioning of the Assembly and the Constitution said the governor would have to place the Assembly under suspended animation to avoid a constitutional crisis.

According to constitutional provisions dealing with Assemblies, “the governor shall from time to time summon the House or each House of the Legislature of the State to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session”.

Soon after Ramesh’s post, Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh said Bhalla’s order scrapping the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Assembly was “illegal and unconstitutional”.

After Biren’s resignation on Sunday, Bhalla had issued an order declaring his previous directive to summon the Assembly session “null and void”.

“There is no move to summon an Assembly session even if today is the last day for a constitutionally mandated sitting of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. A constitutional crisis will be faced after a few hours in Manipur. Hope PM Modi ji wants to impose Manipur under suspended animation or President’s rule. We will stand against the move of suspended animation or PR,” Meghachandra posted on X.

On Monday, Meghachandra had opposed any move to impose President’s rule or place the Assembly under suspended animation. Instead, the Congress wanted “a democratically elected popular government in Manipur in the larger interest of safeguarding democracy in the state”, he had said.

Three sessions of the Manipur Assembly have been held since the outbreak of ethnic violence in the state on May 3, 2023.

The first one was a one-day session on August 29, 2023, which lasted only 11 minutes. The second session was held between February 28 and March 5 last year and the last session took place between July 31 and August 12.

Peace plea

Earlier in the day, state chief secretary P.K. Singh issued an appeal to all sections of the society to remain calm and avoid falling prey to unverified news, rumours or misinformation that might cause panic or disrupt peace. He said maintaining law and order was a collective responsibility.

“In recent times, misleading information has been circulated through various channels, causing confusion and unrest.... To ensure that people receive accurate information, the government has set up a control room. The control room can be reached at 9485280419 and is operational 24x7,” he said.