Assam police recover stolen bike of woman rider, two arrested in fakirganj theft

Assam police have recovered the bike of a woman rider from Uttarakhand and arrested two persons in connection with the theft from Fakirganj.

The rider, who is on a countrywide trip to spread awareness about women’s empowerment, took to social media on Monday to announce the recovery of the bike from Fakirganj, about 270km from Guwahati.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ashraful Dewan and Firoz Kazi.

The Yamaha two-wheeler was stolen from the guest house in Sarusajai, where the rider and her team were staying, within six to seven hours of their arrival in the city on 5 February.

In an appreciation video, the rider thanked the police, particularly Basistha police station officer-in-charge Kapil Pathak and his team, for recovering the bike.

She also urged her viewers to acknowledge the efforts of the police.

“Finally, we have some good news that Guwahati police have recovered our bike and arrested two persons within five days... I request you all to post a thank-you message for Guwahati police for supporting us,” she said.

The incident had gone viral after the rider announced the theft and sought the help of the chief minister and the state police to recover the bike. This prompted the police to launch a sustained search, which culminated in the arrest of the two suspects on Sunday.

Basistha police, in collaboration with their Fakirganj counterparts, cracked the case under the supervision of city police commissioner

P.S. Mahanta.

A police official said the bike was recovered from the two individuals to whom it had been handed over by the group that had stolen it and planned to sell it outside the state.

However, their plan was foiled after the news went viral. The search to apprehend the others involved is ongoing.