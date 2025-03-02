Assam on cusp of industrial revolution, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam has received investment proposals to the tune of ₹5.14 lakh crore, which is "almost 80 per cent of the state's GDP", chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed.

Assam's GDP is ₹6.43 lakh crore till March, he said to suggest the "unprecedented" interest in the state from both foreign and domestic investors, asserting the state "can become" a hub of cement, hydrocarbon and green economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarma made the disclosure about the investment proposals on Friday while sharing the key outcomes of the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 investment summit that concluded on Wednesday.

He said if the state can "develop the right absorption capacity, Assam can potentially generate over 2 lakh jobs from the ₹5.14 lakh crore investment proposals received during the summit".

To ensure the summit translates into tangible outcomes, the state government would "put in place a robust tracking mechanism that will scrutinise every proposal, evaluate its feasibility and ensure follow-up", Sarma said.

According to him, five state government departments, including industry (₹410 crore), animal husbandry (₹300 crore), health (₹440 crore), mines and minerals (₹2,650 crore) and transport (₹120 crore) have benefitted from international MoUs signed at the mega summit.

The chief minister said Assam was on the cusp of an industrial revolution and the next few months would be devoted to preparing the roadmap for the timely execution of the MoUs. He also said that they would first concentrate on the MoUs dealing with education and skill university.