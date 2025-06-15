Assam girl Rosmita Hojai's death probe on: Uttarakhand CM Dhami to Sarma

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday informed his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma that he had ordered a “thorough and detailed” investigation into the death of Rosmita Hojai, a girl from the northeastern state whose body had been found in the Ganga in Rishikesh on June 10.

Hojai, an engineering graduate from Dima Hasao district, had gone missing from Delhi on June 5 after appearing in a recruitment exam.

Responding to Sarma’s June 12 letter seeking a “comprehensive and time-bound” probe, Dhami posted on X: “We share your concern Hon’ble CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji. We are fully committed to ensuring a fair, transparent, and timely investigation.”

He added that he had directed the DGP to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. Sarma reposted the message, saying he was “grateful”.

Assam Congress president and deputy leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, had also written to Dhami on June 12, urging a “swift, transparent and thorough” enquiry into the “untimely demise” of Hojai, who had travelled to Delhi “in pursuit of her aspirations”. He sought Dhami’s personal intervention.

On June 10, the day Hojai’s body was recovered, Dimasa civil society and student bodies submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding a high-level probe. The Jadikhe Naisho Hosom (Dimasa apex body), Dimasa Students’ Union and Dimasa Mothers’ Association demanded a transparent investigation.