Assam: Dr Purnima Devi Barman makes it to 'Time Women of the Year 2025' list for saving storks

Assam biologist Dr Purnima Devi Barman has added another feather in her “stork” cap.

The Time magazine, which was launched in 1923 in the US, has featured Barman in the ‘Time Women of the Year 2025’ list for “saving” one of the world’s most endangered storks – the greater adjutant stork, locally known as Hargila.

The Time’s list features 12 “extraordinary women leaders who are working toward a better, more equal world”, including actress Nicole Kidman.

The population of this stork has risen from around 450 to over 1800 in Assam since Barman started working for the conservation of the greater adjutant storks through her community-based model named the Hargila Army, comprising of local women.

Barman posted on X: “I am overwhelmed with joy and emotions. Time Women of the Year 2025 is a victory for every Indian woman and every girl who dares to dream. Thank you so much @TIME.”

In 2024, a leading school in France had signed a two-year agreement with Barman for the conservation of biodiversity based on the latter’s community-based model. Besides rescuing the storks, they also undertake plantations to increase their habitat.

The Hargila Army was founded in 2014 but Barman had started working with local women since 2007, resulting in the rise in hargila-nesting colonies. They have also popularised greater adjutant motifs on traditional and modern wear and carried outreach programmes in schoolsand villages.

Guwahati-based Barman had joined the Aaranyak in 2002.

In 2022, she was among five recipients of the United Nations Environment Programme’s highest environmental honour “Champions of the Earth” for the transformative impact on environment through her conservation efforts.

Congratulatory messages for Barman have poured in from all sections, with the Assam Chief Minister’s Office describing her as an inspiration in a post on X.

“The Hargila, once on the brink, now thrives. Chief Minister Dr @himantabiswa extends heartiest congratulations to Dr. Purnima Devi Barman on being featured in Time’s Women of the Year 2024. Her conservation efforts have not only saved a species but also empowered communities. A true inspiration,” the Assam CMO said.