Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal targets minority: Remarks on Miya Muslims draw flaks

Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal on Tuesday faced criticism within and outside the state assembly for his recent controversial observation against the Miya community (Bengal-origin Muslims) at a public gathering in his constituency Dhekiajuli.

According to a video uploaded by a news website, the two-time BJP MLA was purportedly heard asking the gathering where he was invited in connection with a Bhaona event: “Have you allowed Miyas to set up shop (at the Bhaona event) this time? Don’t let out shops to Miya people. Give shops to our boys. What is the role of a Miya in our festival? Our boys don’t enter Eid.”

Bhaona is a traditional form of play created by the revered Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Health minister Singhal further said: “Everybody has their own tradition .... This will not happen in my constituency... I am straightforward. This has nothing to do with votes. If I am with somebody, I am 100 per cent with them. I am not with them (Miya). If you mingle with them, I am not with you all... I am fighting a war. If you do not support me, how can I fight?”

He is then purportedly heard exhorting mediapersons: “Please play it properly, say they only talk about the Hindus. They don’t like Miyas...”

Muslims constitute over 34 per cent of the state’s population, but Miya Muslims residing mostly in Barak Valley, lower, central and north Assam, far outnumber Assamese-speaking Muslims. They have 31 of the 126 MLAs in the state.

This is not the first time that the Miya community has been targeted by the ruling BJP.

In August, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had asserted during his response to the adjournment motion brought about by the Opposition on the law and order situation that he would not allow the Miyas to take over Assam.

Responding to Opposition MLAs who asserted people from lower Assam would go to upper Assam, Sarma had said: “But why should they go? Do you mean Miya Muslims will take over the entire Assam? I will not allow this to happen.”

On Tuesday, Singhal’s remarks against the Bengali-speaking Muslims were protested by the Opposition AIUDF MLAs in the state Assembly, leading to the adjournment of the House for 20 minutes on Tuesday.

The AIUDF MLAs, expressing concern over Singhal’s apparent dislike for the Miya community, were seeking a breach of privilege motion against the health minister after the Question Hour but the Assembly Speaker disallowed the demand as it was not permitted under the rules.