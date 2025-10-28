MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IAS officer Talo Potom held in Arunachal after name surfaces in suicide note case

The arrest follows the death of another accused official while the family of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar protests outside Nirjuli police station demanding denial of bail

Umanand Jaiswal Published 28.10.25, 07:07 AM
Representational picture

Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday arrested IAS officer Talo Potom from Itanagar in connection with a suicide case that has triggered public outrage.

A lookout notice had been issued for Potom, a former deputy commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region, now serving as special undersecretary with the state public works department in Delhi.

Potom went missing after his name, along with that of another official, Likwang Lowang, appeared in the suicide note of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar, who died by suicide on October 23 accusing both of sexual harassment and coercion. Yekar, a multi-tasking staff member appointed during Potom’s tenure, allegedly wrote that he had contracted HIV.

Lowang also died by suicide hours after his name went public. Potom surrendered on Monday and was arrested soon after.

The FIR includes charges of abetment of suicide, criminal intimidation, corruption, and offences under the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act.

Following Potom’s arrest, family members of the deceased protested outside Nirjuli police station, demanding he be denied bail.

