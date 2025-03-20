Another life lost in Manipur as fresh clashes erupt between Hmar and Zomi groups

Fresh clashes between Hmar and Zomi groups in Churachandpur town of strife-hit Manipur on Tuesday night left one dead and several injured, fuelling tension and leading to daylong peace efforts involving the civil society and the Church.

Violence erupted after a Hmar group objected to the hoisting of a flag by a Zomi outfit in Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur, triggering stone-pelting and vandalism. The Hmars and the Zomis belong to the Zo family.

The clashes took place within hours of the apex bodies of the two communities — the Hmar Inpi and the Zomi Council — signing a peace pact to calm tempers.

Churachandpur has been simmering since Sunday night following an attack on a Hmar leader by a Zomi group. It led to a shutdown call by the Hmar and clashes on Monday, resulting in the imposition of a curfew.

Security forces had to fire tear gas to curb the clashes and vandalism. They also conducted a flag march on Wednesday.

A 53-year-old Hmar man, Lalropui Pakhumate, died after being hit by a bullet on Tuesday night. It is yet to be ascertained who fired the shot, reports said.

The district administration imposed a curfew and issued a public appeal to maintain order.

Representatives of 12 civil society organisations, student groups belonging to the Kuki, Hmar and Zomi communities and Church leaders met in Churachandpur and issued a public appeal for peace. Six Kuki-Zo MLAs from Churachandpur and Pherzawl also issued a peace appeal.

The CSO and student groups’ joint appeal on Wednesday said: “Recognising the deep-rooted cultural and historical bonds among the communities of Churachandpur, and acknowledging the recent communal tensions that have led to loss of live(s) and destruction of property, we, the undersigned Church leaders and tribal leaders, commit to fostering peace, unity and reconciliation among all ethnic and religious groups.”

The joint appeal said the groups had pledged to work towards communal harmony and peaceful co-existence while condemning all forms of violence and hate speech. “Any disputes arising between communities shall be resolved through dialogue and non-violent means... and all properties left abandoned on both sides shall be safeguarded in accordance with the mandate of the Supreme Court,” it added.