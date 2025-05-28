MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Churachandpur as Manipur witnesses three tremors on Wednesday

No casualties or damage have been reported so far, officials said

PTI Published 28.05.25, 04:28 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A series of earthquakes struck Manipur on Wednesday, the strongest one being 5.2 magnitude, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake of 5.2 magnitude struck Churachandpur district at 1.54 am, it said.

A second one of 2.5 magnitude hit Noney district at 2.26 am, while a third one of 3.9 magnitude struck Churachandpur at 10.23 am, it added.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far, officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

