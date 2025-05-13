16 militants held in Manipur as joint forces intensify crackdown

Security forces have apprehended 16 cadres belonging to various militant groups in strife-hit Manipur in a series of joint operations between May 5 and 12.

The number of militants arrested during similar operations in the state has gone up to 33 since April 27.

A statement by the defence ministry’s Public Relations Officer (Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh) on Monday said these operations were launched by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP personnel in the valley-districts of Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal and the hill districts of Tengnoupal, Chandel and Senapati.

The operations were carried out in Tingri and Sajirok areas under Imphal West district, Chamol Top in Chandel district, T Minou under Tengnoupal district and Taphou Kuki in Senapati district, among others.

These crackdowns are a part of the sustained operations launched by the Army, paramilitary forces and the police to restore normalcy and recover the arms and ammunitions looted from police armouries and security forces since the ethnic conflict began on May 3, 2023, leaving at least 260 dead and over 60,000 dead.

Over 5,000 arms and six lakh ammunition were looted by mobs from police armouries, stations and security personnel in the state. Recovery has picked up pace, but a lot of arms and ammunition are still said to be in the hands of

the public.

Besides the apprehension of these 16 militants, 17 weapons, 17 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades and other munitions were also recovered during the operations.

The apprehended militants have been handed over to the police.

Weapons recovered during the operations included a AK-47 rifle, AK-56 rifle, INSAS rifle, .303 rifle and SLR rifle, two bolt action single barrel rifles, three .22 rifles, one SBBL gun and four 9mm pistols.

17 militants from various outfits were apprehended in an earlier operation carried out jointly by the central forces and the police between April 27 and May 4 in the hill and valley districts of Kakching, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur and Kangpokpi. 31 weapons, 14 IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered.

Manipur is under President’s Rule with the state Assembly kept in suspended animation since February 13 and there has been growing demand for the installation of a “popular government” at the earliest and the restoration of free movement for all communities between the hills and the valley.

There are over 60,000 troops deployed in the state to ensure order.