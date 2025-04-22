World Earth Day: Six Indian influencers who promote sustainable living

The need to lead sustainable lives is becoming more important and relevant with each passing day. Climate change, global warming and the depletion of natural resources are having an impact that will last generations. We have a chance to save the earth with a few simple steps that enhance our lifestyles and reduce the carbon footprint we leave. On World Earth Day, My Kolkata profiles six influencers who promote and champion sustainable lifestyles and choices. Read on…

Sumesh Nayak

Going by the Instagram handle @1500sqft_gardener, Sumesh Nayak has a 1,500 square foot house in the heart of Bengaluru, which doubles up as a garden. He has been growing his own food, including fruits like chikoo, rose apple, mango, dragonfruit and more. Talk about sustainable living, and Sumesh has already gotten it right and you can take inspiration from his journey and start taking small steps towards sustainability.

Neeti Mehra

Just because the world is fast paced, doesn’t mean you cannot set a pace for your life. Neeeti Mehra, who goes by the name @beejliving, is a slow living and sustainability expert. From giving history lessons on the origin of alphonso mango to sustainable clothing tips, Neeti has been helping brands and people embrace the art of slow living. Take a cue from her to see how you too can too.

Pankti Pandey

If you want to learn about the concept of zero waste and how you can practice it, check out Pankti Pandey, who goes by the name @zerowasteadda on Instagram. From promoting recycling and waste management to teaching the basics of zero waste, Pankti’s page is worth a follow so you can turn your home into a zero waste zone.

Shweta Kataria

Looking for easy and helpful tips to apply in your daily routine that can make a change for the betterment of the environment? Shweta Kataria’s Instagram is a one-stop-shop to learn low-waste and eco-friendly living. Shweta helps in identifying products that are not recyclable and those that shouldn’t be used because of high waste while also proving environment friendly alternatives.

Prity Singh

A promoter of slow living and Indian textiles, with the aim of championing sustainability, Prity Singh, who goes by the name @sustainablyprity, showcases old Indian techniques of sustainability that are being lost, despite these techniques being some of the best practices to apply in modern times. Prity’s Instagram is worth a follow to understand what the concept of ‘decolonising sustainability’ is all about.

Nayana Premnath

Nayana Premnath talks about sustainable and mindful living. She promotes the idea of giving second-hand gifts and using pre-loved clothes etc. Nayana sets examples on how to live mindfully and shows pride in thrift shopping. A vegan by choice, Nayana is setting an example for anyone looking to lead a sustainable lifestyle.