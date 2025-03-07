Six Muay Thai fighters from Kolkata ready to make India proud in Thailand bout

From March 9 till March 19, 26 Indian Muay Thai fighters will compete at the 20th World Muaythai Federation (WMF) World Championship in Thailand. Of these 26, six are from Kolkata. Trained by Lionel Hupping and Aditi Dube, the Indian team coach and assistant coach respectively, Mezanur Rahman Khan, Fahad Zedan, Md Fazal Jamil, Tahira Perwez, Agnindrani Ghosh, and Hammad Hussain will make the trip to Thailand, and they have left no stone unturned in their preparation for the competition.

Having competed in the same event last year, the athletes are ready to shine again, with each hoping to bring back a medal for the country. My Kolkata visited the Supremacy India Muay Thai gym in Topsia to speak to the coaches and athletes about the preparations as the competition inches closer.

The gym in Topsia where the athletes are currently training

Supporting a young generation of athletes

Muay Thai is a difficult and dangerous martial art discipline, and requires training under the supervision of a coach to avoid serious injuries. Kolkata-based Lionel Hupping is one of the founders of Supremacy India, and is coaching the Indian team for the second year in a row. “We are very confident about our fighters. Last year we had quite the showing, and most of these boys and girls were excited even if a little nervous. This year they are all better prepared and more confident about themselves,” he said about the India contingent.

The young athletes have been given kits and jerseys from the Indian Muay Thai Federation, but everything else involving training and travel is privately funded

When asked if the athletes get financial backing from the Sports Authority of India or any government body, he highlighted that Muay Thai is currently completely privately funded. “We have a few well wishers who contribute and help us out with funds, which we use for training gear and travel for tournaments. We hope that at some point when the sport is accepted by the Olympics, we will start receiving [financial] support [from government bodies].” Currently the Indian Muay Thai Federation only provides kits and jerseys with ‘India’ printed on them for the contingent.

Lionel continues to coach the kids despite the lack of government funding. While the prize money at these championships isn’t a lot, there are fans and patrons who come forward to support the athletes and that goes a long way. “It helps me train these individuals free of cost because none of them come from financially stable backgrounds,” said the coach, adding that when he was competing and representing India at their age, he had to fund himself. “Considering the struggles, someone else would have settled for a job but I felt that I needed to stick to it because when your work is difficult, the outcome is of greater value.”

Coach Lionel Hupping, and (right) assistant coach Aditi Dube

Aditi Dube, the assistant coach of India and co-owner of Supremacy, trains the younger students, from as young as three and a half years old to 13 years old. Having trained in both kickboxing and Muay Thai, she finds the latter to be a more “rounded discipline, also useful for self defence.” While you can use all four limbs, hand and feet in kickboxing, in Muay Thai you can also use knees and elbows, which, she said, is much better for self defense.

The Indian fighters

Mezanur Rahman Khan is heading into the championship with a five-match winning streak

My Kolkata also spent some time getting to know this year’s Indian contingent. Competing in the -60kg male category, 23-year-old Mezanur Rahman Khan is heading into the championship with a five-match winning streak. “I’m very confident that I can extend my winning streak all the way to win gold,” he said when asked about his preparation ahead of the tournament. A Muay Thai practitioner for about six years now, Mezanur believes the scenario of the sport is changing. “Earlier we had only two fights a year but now we have a minimum of 10 fights so it’s getting better.”

Mohammad Fazal Jamal will be competing in the -54kg male category

Mohammad Fazal Jamal is 15 years old and will be competing in the -54kg male category. While he had only six months of training under his belt last time, he is more confident about the championship this time after having trained for a year and half. “I lost on a split decision in the finals [last year], but this time I have a lot more to show and I want that gold medal,” said the young athlete.

Tahira Perwez won the gold last year

A gold medal winner in the last championship, 13-year-old Tahira Perwez exuded confidence — a trait she attributes to her three years of training in Muay Thai. “I used to be shy and timid, but now I am a very confident girl,” she said. She will be competing in the -54kg female category this year, and wants to relive that winning moment. “I was holding the Indian flag, and the referee lifted my hand to announce me as a winner — it is a feeling I can’t put to words. I want to experience that feeling every single time,” she remembered, adding that she believes all her practice has been through the correct process and will get her the desired results. and I will get the results I desire.”

After training in karate, (left) Agnindrani Ghosh switched to Muay Thai about two years ago

One of the youngest participants, 12-year-old Agnindrani Ghosh used to do karate until about two years ago, when her father learnt of the Supremacy Muay Thai and enrolled her. She will be making her debut at the WMF World Championship in the under-13 category this year with the hope of winning gold.

Already training for three years, (left) Hammad Hussain is the youngest athlete on the team

Hammad Hussain is the youngest athlete travelling with the team this time. At 11, he has already been training for three years, and won the silver last year in the under-13 category after a split decision. Hammad’s father has a black belt in karate, and the young athlete has the support of his family to pursue Muay Thai professionally. “My dream is to win the gold for my country,” he said.