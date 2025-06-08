Meet the women behind Kolkata’s most exciting and new lifestyle labels

Kolkata is witnessing a quiet revolution led by women entrepreneurs, who are blending tradition with new ideas. From sustainable luxury tableware and purpose-driven fashion to fine jewellery with a contemporary twist, these new labels are reshaping how the city dresses, dines, and dazzles. Meet three inspiring women — Lata Kedia, Ananya Goenka Bagaria, and Bharti Bangur — who are turning personal passions into powerful, design-led brands you need to know about.

Lata Kedia: Elevating everyday rituals with Studio Earth

Lata Kedia

When Lata Kedia launched Studio Earth in November 2023 in the UAE, she wasn’t just introducing a new line of tableware — she was reimagining the very experience of dining. Now, with her roots firmly planted back in Kolkata, Lata brings her brand’s elegant sensibilities and sustainable edge to Indian homes.

Drawing from a passion for hosting and storytelling, Lata’s foray into luxury serveware began with a desire to revive the cultural richness of dining — a shared act of celebration across families and generations. What makes Studio Earth truly stand out is its commitment to using vegan bone china, a rare find in Indian markets. Made from natural mineral powders and free from animal bone ash, the tableware offers the same luminosity and resilience as traditional bone china, minus the cruelty.

“We wanted to design not just beautiful plates and cups, but pieces that enhance the way we come together,” said Lata. With collections that span from dinner plates and tapas dishes to espresso cups and multi-tiered cake stands, Studio Earth blends flamboyance with function.

Each piece feels like a celebration of nature, luxury, and the rituals that make a house a home. And for Lata, it’s always been personal. “Studio Earth is about reviving the art of hosting. Every design reflects that joy,” she said.

Ananya Goenka Bagaria: Redefining power dressing with purpose

Ananya Goenka Bagaria

A former investment banker in New York with a degree from the University of Michigan, Ananya Goenka Bagaria is no stranger to high-stakes environments. But it was a quiet, persistent voice within that nudged her toward a different calling: fashion, not for the runway, but for real women navigating modern life.

In May 2025, Ananya launched AGB — her eponymous womenswear label — with a collection that speaks to the woman who doesn’t need validation. Her debut line, Reign Your Narrative, offers contemporary silhouettes in a palette of tonal whites and soft pastels — designed to accompany women, from power lunches to cocktail evenings, without missing a beat.

AGB is not fast fashion; it’s slow, considered, and intimate. With tailored blazers, statement jackets, and sculptural dresses, every piece is a quiet statement of strength. “Confidence isn’t stitched into a garment — it lives in you,” Ananya says. “This isn’t fashion meant to transform you, but to walk with you.”

The fabric choices — from fluid satins to structured crepes — reflect her duality: sharp yet gentle, refined yet approachable. Through AGB, Ananya has created a brand that mirrors her own evolution from boardrooms to design studios.

Bharti Bangur: Bridal jewellery meets modern statement with Crisanto’s new chapter

Bharti Bangur

Jewellery has always been about legacy, and for Bharti Bangur, that legacy is personal. As the founder of Bharti Bangur – Fine Jewels, a new sub-label under the prestigious Crisanto Jewels, she’s rewriting what bridal and fine jewellery can look and feel like for contemporary women.

While Crisanto Jewels has been a household name in Kolkata since 2012, Bharti’s vision brings a fresh, fashion-forward sensibility to the heritage brand. Her pieces are designed for women who cherish tradition but crave individuality, especially brides seeking statement-making elegance that extends beyond the wedding day.

From natural diamonds and polki to coloured gemstones and contemporary gold settings, the collection offers a blend of craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. “Every bride deserves jewellery that feels as unique as her story,” Bharti says. “These pieces are not just adornments — they are expressions of personality.”

In tandem with the new line, Crisanto’s flagship store in Alipore has also undergone a transformation. With curated jewellery rooms, personal styling appointments, and an immersive luxury experience, Bharti has created a space where buying jewellery feels as memorable as wearing it.